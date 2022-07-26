FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Up 4.1%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.69. 8,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

