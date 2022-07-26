Filecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $140.30 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.29 or 0.00024916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 243,434,758 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

