Filecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.27 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $168.60 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00024638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 243,141,932 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

