Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,118 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,903,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 234,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 15,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,458. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.