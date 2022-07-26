Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.48. 12,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

