Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 54,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

