Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $855.21.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $31.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $773.34. 463,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,394,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $712.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $850.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

