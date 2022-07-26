Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 82,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,118. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

