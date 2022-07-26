Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $53.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 2.72% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $53,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $73.77.

