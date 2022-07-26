Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 4,136 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Hernani LP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

VTI traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $195.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

