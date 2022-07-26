Financial Survey: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) and Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Kaiser Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 5.44% 14.82% 4.43% Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 1 6 1 3.00 Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clean Harbors and Kaiser Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Clean Harbors currently has a consensus price target of $126.88, suggesting a potential upside of 37.55%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Kaiser Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and Kaiser Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $3.81 billion 1.32 $203.25 million $4.15 22.23 Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Volatility & Risk

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Group has a beta of -30.72, indicating that its share price is 3,172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Kaiser Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services, and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment offers specially designed parts washers; automotive and industrial cleaning products, such as antifreeze, windshield washer fluid, degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, mats, and spill kits; pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water and sludge, and other fluids from customers oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as remove and collect waste fluids found at metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants; and provides containerized waste, vacuum services, used motor oil collection, and contract blending and packaging services. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Kaiser Group

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

