First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.83. 25,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,994. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $341.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

