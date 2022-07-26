First City Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $106,003,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 332,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,692,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

