First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $318.27. The stock had a trading volume of 87,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,142. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

