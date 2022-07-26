First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 2.2% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $329.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,830. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $313.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.18.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

