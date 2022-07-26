First City Capital Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. 26,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

