First City Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 424,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 211,956 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. 57,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,655. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

