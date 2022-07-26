First City Capital Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 191,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -208.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

