First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 105,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 52.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

