First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,473. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.