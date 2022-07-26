First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,307 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 4.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 3.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $104,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of FV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.