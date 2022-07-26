First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,307 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises 4.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 3.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $104,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,911. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

