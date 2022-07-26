First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,473 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,460. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

