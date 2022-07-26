First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 76,760 shares.The stock last traded at $76.78 and had previously closed at $76.66.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

