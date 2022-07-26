Foraco International (FAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter.

Foraco International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FAR traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.85. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$183.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.78. Foraco International has a twelve month low of C$1.44 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

Foraco International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

