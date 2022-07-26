Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.