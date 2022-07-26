Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 2,718 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

RSP stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. 14,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,204. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

