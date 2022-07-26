Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,797. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

