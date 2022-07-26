Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,418. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.