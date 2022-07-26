Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $786,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,995,000 after buying an additional 516,711 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,984 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.