Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 633,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.15. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

