Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Forward Air Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Featured Articles
