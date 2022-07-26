Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forward Air by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

