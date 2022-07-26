Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Trading Up 3.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $82.51 and last traded at $82.16. Approximately 1,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 150,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FELE. Northcoast Research began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

