Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,258 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $9.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.16.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- Is High-Yield Whirlpool A Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.