Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,691,258 shares.The stock last traded at $9.35 and had previously closed at $9.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Frontline Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.78 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth about $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $26,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 386,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2,760.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 311,059 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

