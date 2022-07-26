Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 5.00. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

