Galatasaray Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $860,809.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $7.51 million and $860,809.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00010182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Galatasaray Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galatasaray Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galatasaray Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.