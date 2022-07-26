GAMB (GMB) Price Down 14.1% This Week

GAMB (GMB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $12,871.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMB has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

