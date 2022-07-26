GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Reaches $0.0532 on Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $43,861.60 and approximately $81,433.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Coin Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform
Receive News & Updates for GamyFi Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamyFi Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.