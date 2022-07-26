General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,394,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in General Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 880,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.