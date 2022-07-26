Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 6.5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 4,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,078,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $11,915,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

