Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 4,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,078,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $11,915,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 71.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.