Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.