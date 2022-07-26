Gerald P. Plush Acquires 1,000 Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) insider Gerald P. Plush bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,319,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 47,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,027,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.