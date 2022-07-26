German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

