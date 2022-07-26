German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 13.30%.
German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
