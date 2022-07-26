Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $295.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

