Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of VB stock opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.
