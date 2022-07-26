Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.