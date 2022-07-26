Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 943 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $685.20 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.29 and its 200 day moving average is $657.90. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.75.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

