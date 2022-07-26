Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $2.97 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Helen of Troy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000.

HELE opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

