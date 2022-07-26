goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$194.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$194.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSY. CIBC dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

goeasy Stock Performance

goeasy stock opened at C$108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$126.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35.

goeasy Announces Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$232.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 14.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

