Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $3,144.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00253335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

