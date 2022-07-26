Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

